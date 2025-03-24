Centre plans standard hospital billing format for transparency

The Centre is set to introduce a standardized hospital billing format applicable to all clinical establishments, including hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres. The new format will ensure transparency by providing patients with an itemized breakdown of all charges, including consumables, services, and facilities. Developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in collaboration with the Union Health Ministry, healthcare industry representatives, and patient advocacy groups, the initiative aims to make the billing process more consumer-centric and reduce discrepancies in medical expenses.

The move comes in response to public concerns and a survey by LocalCircles, which highlighted the lack of detailed billing in many hospitals. Additionally, the Supreme Court had previously criticized the Centre for not regulating treatment and procedure costs in private hospitals. The standardized billing format will mandate the inclusion of essential details such as room rent, consultation fees, surgery and diagnostic test charges, and medication costs. Optional elements like attending doctors’ names, discounts, and emergency contact details may also be included at the hospital’s discretion.

Officials believe the reform will enhance patient trust, minimize billing disputes, and establish uniformity in healthcare pricing across the country. Bills will be generated in an easily readable format, available both physically and digitally, in English or local languages. By ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the billing process, the standardized format is expected to contribute to a more equitable and patient-friendly healthcare system.