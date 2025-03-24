DGCA mandates airlines to share flyers’ rights via WhatsApp with tickets

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all airlines to actively inform passengers about their rights by sharing details of the Passenger Charter. As per the directive, airlines must send a link to the Passenger Charter available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation website via SMS or WhatsApp once a ticket is booked. Additionally, airlines are required to display this information prominently on tickets and their websites, ensuring passengers are well-informed about their rights.

The DGCA issued the directive on March 7, 2024, and has given airlines until March 27, 2025, to implement these measures. The initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and ensuring passengers are aware of their rights concerning issues like flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding, and baggage problems. This move aligns with DGCA’s commitment to promoting consumer protection and better service standards within the aviation sector.

Some airlines, including SpiceJet, have already updated their systems to comply with the directive. Other carriers have assured that they are in the process of making necessary adjustments and will implement the guidelines soon. The DGCA expects full compliance from all airlines within the specified timeline to enhance the overall passenger experience.