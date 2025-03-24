Know spiritual significance Chaitra Navratri

New Delhi: Navratri is an auspicious nine-day Hindu festival. This marks the arrival of Maa Durga on Earth where she resides for the next few days. There are two Navratris that are celebrated every year, one in the month of March-April and one in the month of September-October.

The one celebrated in March-April is also known as Chaitra Navratri. And the one celebrated in September-October is known as Sharad Navratri. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which is based on the movements of the Sun and the Moon.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and will end on April 6. The festival will be celebrated for eight days instead of nine days this year. This will happen because the Dwitiya and Tritiya tithis fall on the same day. Hence, Dwitiya and Tritiya will be celebrated on March 31, 2025. Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is also celebrated during Chaitra Navratri. It falls on the ninth day of Navratri, i.e., the Navami tithi. This year, Navami will be celebrated on April 6.

The Vahan of Maa Durga’s arrival is decided depending on the day Navratri begins. If Navratri begins on Sunday or Monday, the Goddess will arrive on an elephant. If Navratri begins on Tuesday or Saturday, she will arrive on a horse. Likewise, if Navratri begins on Thursday and Friday, it means Maa Durga will arrive on a palanquin and if it’s a Wednesday, the goddess arrives on a boat.

This year, Navratri will begin on Sunday which means Maa Durga will arrive on an elephant. Arrival on an elephant means that there are auspicious times ahead.