Pebble unveils two smartwatches: Details

Mumbai: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches that run on open-sourced PebbleOS have been unveiled. They are currently available for pre-order in the US and will start shipping later this year.

Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are available for pre-order at $149 and $225, respectively. Buyers can pre-order the smartwatches via the rePebble e-store. The Core 2 Duo will start shipping in July, while the Core Time 2 will be shipped in December, Migicovsky says in a blog post. Both smartwatches are offered in Black and White colourways. The Core Time 2 will likely be offered in a third colour option soon.

The Core 2 Duo carries a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display and it has a polycarbonate frame with four buttons. Meanwhile, the Core Time 2 is equipped with a 64-colour 1.5-inch e-paper display with touch support, a metal frame and four buttons.

Both watches run on PebbleOS and support over 10,000 Pebble apps and watch faces. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The Core 2 Duo has a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chipset, according to the blog post. The smartwatches are claimed to target IPX8 water resistance ratings.

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 support health monitoring features like step and sleep trackers. The Core Time 2 also supports heart rate monitoring. They are equipped with mics, speakers and linear resonance actuators.

Both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches are said to offer a usage time of up to 30 days on a single charge. They are claimed to support “standard” Pebble chargers.