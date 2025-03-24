Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Launch Mission 2026 for Kerala Assembly Polls

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the newly appointed Kerala BJP State President, is set to launch “Mission 2026” with a focus on strengthening the party ahead of the Assembly elections. His plan includes restructuring the party’s organization, uniting senior and youth leaders, and implementing district-specific strategies for the local body elections. The formal announcement of his appointment is scheduled for 11 AM today, led by central observer Prahlad Joshi. Chandrasekhar takes over from K Surendran, who served as state president for five years.

On Sunday, Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers in the presence of prominent BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian. His nomination was unanimously supported by state leaders such as Kummanam Rajasekharan, V Muraleedharan, and MT Ramesh. BJP leader Sobha Surendran welcomed his appointment, expressing confidence in his leadership, while MT Ramesh praised Chandrasekhar’s widespread recognition in Kerala and predicted significant gains for the party under his leadership.

Chandrasekhar, a three-time Rajya Sabha MP representing Karnataka, brings 20 years of political experience and has held key ministerial positions in the Union government. His corporate background and expertise in policy-making have earned him a reputation as a development-oriented leader. By positioning him as the face of a Kerala-specific version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, the BJP hopes to expand its voter base and make significant electoral gains in the state under his leadership.