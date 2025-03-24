Black chickpeas are rich in protein, which is great for health. Black gram contains many nutrients, including protein, fiber, calcium, iron, vitamins, and minerals. Black gram contains minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, manganese, phosphorus, and copper. These minerals strengthen bones and muscles. 100 grams of black gram contains 20-22 grams of protein. It improves the health of hair, skin, and nails.

Recipe to make Chana Chaat

Ingridients Required:

Black gram soaked in water for 4 to 5 hours, finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, one teaspoon lemon juice, and salt according to taste

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri: Devi mantras to recite

Method:

Step 1: First of all, put the black chickpeas in the pressure cooker and cook for 5 to 6 whistles. Keep in mind that whenever you boil these chickpeas, add a little salt to them so that the chickpeas do not turn black.

Step 2: After 5 to 6 whistles, when the whistle comes out from the cooker, open the lid of the cooker. Now filter the chickpea water using a sieve and keep it in a big vessel. Now add finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, lemon as per taste for sourness, and salt as per taste and mix well.