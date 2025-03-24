Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets extended their strong rally into the second consecutive week. The NSE Nifty opened at 23,515.40, marking a gain of 165 points or 0.71 per cent. While the BSE Sensex surged by 550 points or 0.72 per cent to open at 77,456.27.

The positive momentum follows a stellar performance last week, where both indices recorded gains of more than 4 per cent, their best weekly performance in the last four years. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty recorded the highest surge. Other sectors also opened with gains, including Nifty IT (up 0.66 per cent) and Nifty Media (up 0.88 per cent).

In the Nifty 50 index, L&T, Power Grid, NTPC, and Kotak Bank emerged as the top gainers. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy’s, Ultratech Cement, Tata Consumers, Titan, and Cipla were among the top losers in early trade.