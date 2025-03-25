Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala for fifth straight day. Gold is trading at Rs 65,480, down by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8185, down by Rs 30. Gold price declined by Rs 1000 per 8 gram in last five days.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8978.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 210. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8231.3 per gram, a fall of Rs150. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.2%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.3%. The current price of silver in India is 104000 per kg, reflecting no change.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened flat at Rs 87,763, slightly lower by Rs 15 or 0.02%. Silver May futures contracts also opened flat at Rs 97,860, down by Rs 24 or 0.02%. Gold prices on MCX have fallen by Rs 2,000/10 g from its all-time high of Rs 89,796 while silver prices have been falling since the last 4 sessions. The same has tumbled by Rs 3,400/kg in the said time period.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,010.72 an ounce. U.S. gold futures was steady at $3,015.10.Spot silver fell 0.2% to $32.94 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $971.15 and palladium lost 0.1% to $950.29.