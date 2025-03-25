Guide to Reduce Pain During Sex

Relaxation exercises may help regain control over vaginal muscles. This may help in reducing pain during sexual intercourse.

A changed of position in case of a tipped uterus, may allow the uterus to move away resulting in a more comfortable intercourse.

Also Read: These herbs will improve your sex life

In case of infections medications may be given either orally or as vaginal pessaries.

If the problem is caused by insufficient lubrication of the vagina, a cream or jelly may be used to reduce the pain.

If the diagnostic tests determine that a tipped uterus or endometriosis may be responsible for the pain, surgery may be suggested.