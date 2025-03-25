Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell to 1.06 lakh units

New Delhi: Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell by 23 per cent to 1.06 lakh units during January-March 2025. The supply declined by a whopping 34 per cent. A report by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity showed this.

According to the data, housing sales in Q1 2025 stood at 1,05,791 units as compared to 1,36,702 units in the same period last year. Except Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, all other 7 cities witnessed a decline in sales.

Housing supply also feel to 80,774 units in Q1 2025, compared with 1,22,365 units in the same period last year, marking three consecutive quarters of under-1 lakh units launched. Except Bengaluru, all other 8 cities saw a decline in new supply in the first quarter.

In Bengaluru, housing sales increased by 10 per cent to 18,508 units in Q1 2025, with the city accounting for 17 per cent of the total sales, rising from 12 per cent in Q1 2024. Delhi-NCR sales rose 10 per cent to 11,221 units in Q1 2025 with the city accounting for 11 per cent of the total sales, rising from 7 per cent in Q1 2024.

Hyderabad sales dropped the most (47 per cent), followed by Mumbai 36 per cent, Pune 33 per cent, Kolkata 28 per cent, Thane 27 per cent, Navi Mumbai 7 per cent, and Chennai 2 per cent.

Housing supply rose by 17 per cent in Bengaluru to 20,227 units in Q1 2025. The city accounted for 25 per cent of the total launches in Q1 2025, rising from 14 per cent in the same period last year.

It fell the most in Kolkata at 62 per cent followed by 50 per cent each in Mumbai and Thane, 48 per cent in Pune, 46 per cent in Chennai, 38 per cent in Hyderabad, 24 per cent in Navi Mumbai and 14 per cent in Delhi-NCR.