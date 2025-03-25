Indigenous defence production in India touch Rs 1.27 lakh crore

New Delhi: India has achieved the highest-ever growth in indigenous defence production in 2023-24. This growth was achieved since the launch of the Make in India initiative. Indigenous defence production in India reached a record 1 lakh 27 thousand crore rupees. The value of defence production has surged 174 per cent increase from 46 thousand 429 crore in 2014-15.

Defence exports have also surged from 686 crore in 2013-14 to an all-time high of over 21 thousand crore rupees in 2023-24, marking a 30-fold increase over the past decade.

India has developed advanced military platforms including the Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Light Specialist Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Akash Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar, 3D Tactical Control Radar, and Software Defined Radio (SDR), as well as naval assets like destroyers, indigenous aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, corvettes, fast patrol vessels, fast attack craft, and offshore patrol vessels.