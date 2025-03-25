Know subtle signs of Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions worldwide. Early detection is crucial to managing blood sugar levels and preventing complications like nerve damage, kidney disease, and heart problems. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises that understanding early warning signs can help individuals seek medical attention sooner.

Recognising the early signs of diabetes allows for timely intervention, preventing long-term damage to the body. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that lifestyle changes and proper management can significantly reduce diabetes-related complications. Here are 8 subtle physical clues of diabetes

1. Frequent urination (polyuria)

Excess glucose in the blood pulls fluids from the tissues, making you urinate more often, especially at night. If you find yourself waking up frequently to use the bathroom, it could be an early warning sign.

2. Unexplained weight loss

Sudden weight loss without changes in diet or exercise can indicate that your body isn’t properly using glucose for energy, leading to fat and muscle breakdown. This is common in undiagnosed Type 1 diabetes but can also occur in Type 2 diabetes.

3. Excessive thirst (polydipsia)

Constant dehydration due to frequent urination triggers excessive thirst. If you find yourself drinking more water than usual yet still feeling parched, it might be a sign of diabetes.

4. Slow-healing wounds

High blood sugar levels affect circulation and damage nerves, making it difficult for the body to heal wounds quickly. Small cuts or bruises that take longer than usual to heal should not be ignored.

5. Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

Diabetes can cause nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy), leading to tingling, numbness, or burning sensations in the extremities. This diabetes symptom often appears gradually and worsens over time.

6. Increased hunger despite eating

When the body doesn’t properly use insulin, glucose can’t enter the cells for energy. This leads to persistent hunger, even after consuming a full meal.

7. Blurred vision

Fluctuating blood sugar levels cause changes in the shape of the eye’s lens, leading to temporary vision problems. If left untreated, diabetes can result in permanent eye damage.

8. Dark patches on the skin (acanthosis nigricans)

Dark, velvety patches in body folds like the neck, armpits, or groin may indicate insulin resistance, a precursor to diabetes. This skin condition should be checked by a doctor.