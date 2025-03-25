Three Maoists Killed in Dantewada Encounter, Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists in uniform were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday. The operation was launched based on intelligence reports about Maoist presence along the Dantewada-Bijapur forest border. The gunfight, which began around 8 AM, resulted in the recovery of a large cache of weapons and explosives. The search operation is still ongoing.

The identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be confirmed. Additional forces have been deployed to the area to support the ongoing operation. Despite the intense exchange of fire, no casualties have been reported among security personnel. This incident adds to the series of confrontations as part of efforts to curb Maoist activity in the region.

Dantewada, situated in the Bastar zone, remains a stronghold for Maoist insurgents. So far in 2024, security operations in Chhattisgarh have resulted in the recovery of 116 Maoist bodies. The government has intensified counter-insurgency measures, aiming to dismantle Maoist networks across the state by March 2026.