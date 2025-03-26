AP, Telangana Weather: Hyderabad Sizzles, Vijayawada to Hit 40°C+ on March 26

Temperatures are soaring across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with extreme heat expected in several cities. Residents are urged to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 37°C, with a minimum of 23°C. The real feel temperature may climb to 38°C, making the afternoon heat more intense. Avoiding direct sunlight and staying hydrated is recommended.

Visakhapatnam will experience a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 27°C. While the real feel is expected to reach 37°C, the morning weather will remain relatively pleasant.

Warangal is set to record a high of 38°C and a low of 22°C, with a real feel of 39°C. Prolonged sun exposure should be avoided, and residents are advised to drink ample water to prevent dehydration.

Vijayawada will face the most intense heat, with temperatures peaking at 40°C and a minimum of 24°C. The real feel is predicted to soar to 43°C, urging extra caution for anyone stepping outdoors.