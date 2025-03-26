CM Yogi’s Green Energy Drive Boosts Solar Capacity by 2,653 MW in 8 Years

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritized expanding Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy resources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, the state’s solar energy capacity has seen a remarkable 10-fold increase in eight years, rising from 288 MW in 2017 to 2,653 MW. Under the Solar Energy Policy – 2022, the government aims to generate 22,000 MW of solar power within five years, with initiatives like the Green Energy Corridor in Bundelkhand, where a 4,000 MW solar park and 800 MW projects are under development to enhance power supply in the region.

Prominent companies like ATPC Green Energy, UPNEDA, Hinduja, and Tasco are leading solar projects in Jhansi, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, and Lalitpur. The state is also promoting rooftop and floating solar installations, with 508 MW of solar rooftops set up across government and residential buildings. Additionally, solar plants have been installed at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and various district collectorate offices, making Uttar Pradesh the third-highest in rooftop solar installations in India, following Gujarat and Maharashtra. A 1 GW floating solar project is also progressing in Lalitpur, alongside a floating solar plant in Dibiyapur, Auraiya.

The government’s focus on solar energy development is enhancing energy security while driving economic growth and reducing carbon emissions. With initiatives under the Solar Energy Policy, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing toward its goal of 2.15 GW of solar PV capacity by 2026-27. The state’s efforts are expected to play a crucial role in India’s transition to renewable energy, establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the country’s green energy sector.