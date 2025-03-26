India develops its first indigenous MRI machine

New Delhi: India has developed its first indigenous Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine. The MRI machine will be installed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, by October for trials.

The move aims to reduce treatment costs and reliance on imported medical devices, as 80-85 percent of equipment is currently imported. The indigenous MRI machine will help make India more self-reliant in medical technology.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for installation of the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner has been signed between AIIMS and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) — an autonomous research and development organisation, functioning under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in Mumbai.

The MRI scanner is a non-invasive medical imaging test used to visualise soft tissues while the Linear Accelerator is utilised for cancer treatment using high-energy X-rays or electrons.