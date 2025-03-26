India’s social security coverage doubles to 48.8 % in 2024

New Delhi: India’s social security coverage has doubled in last three years rise. According to International Labour Organization (ILO), India’s social security coverage has doubled from 24.4 percent in 2021 to 48.8 percent in 2024.

As per data, 65% of the country’s population (92 crore people) is covered by at least one social protection benefit (cash and in-kind both), with 48.8% receiving cash benefits.

‘India’s social protection coverage, thus, doubled from 24.4% in 2021 to 48.8% in 2024 as per ILO’s World Social Protection Report (WSPR) 2024-26, by acknowledging existing Central social protection schemes which hadn’t been considered earlier…It does not account for, one, the in-kind benefits provided to the citizens of the country, such as food security and housing benefits; and secondly the social protection schemes administered by the States. The actual social protection coverage of India is expected to be much higher after this data is taken into account, said Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dr. Mandaviya was speaking at the post-budget webinar on ‘Investing in People.’ Dr. Mandaviya revealed that 17.1 crore jobs were created between 2014 and 2024, with 4.6 crore generated in the past year alone. The unemployment rate has declined from 6 percent in 2017-18 to 3.2 percent in 2023-24, while female workforce participation has seen a notable increase from 22 percent to 40.3 percent.