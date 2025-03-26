Punjab mulls energy drink ban for minors citing health concerns

The Punjab government is considering a ban on energy drinks for minors, potentially making it the first state in India to implement such a measure. This decision comes in response to growing concerns about the high caffeine and taurine content in these drinks, which are seen as both addictive and harmful to young consumers. Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh has approved the proposal, aiming to prevent further health risks and address rising addiction among minors.

The ban would extend to school canteens and shops near educational institutions, prohibiting the sale of energy drinks to minors. Before officially issuing a notification, the government is conducting a legal review to ensure the measure is enforceable. Officials pointed out that some countries have already prohibited the sale of such drinks to children under 15, providing a precedent for Punjab’s initiative.

Dr. Singh emphasized the alarming trend of school-level substance abuse, linking energy drink consumption to increased addiction risks. He warned that excessive caffeine intake could lead to severe health issues such as increased heart rate, anxiety, and digestive problems. Citing World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, which recommend against energy drink consumption for individuals under 18, Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting children’s health.