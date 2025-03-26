Yamaha launches 2025 MT-03 Touring Pack

Mumbai: Yamaha has officially unveiled the 2025 MT-03 Touring Pack. The update brings a total of 5 accessories to the motorcycle.

The new Tourist Pack variant offers five new accessories as a bundle, including –

A Tall Touring Screen: The touring screen serves many functions to enhance the rider’s experience, especially during long-route travel.

Knuckle Guards: They provide enhanced safety during unexpected mishappening by providing an additional protective layer for the rider’s hands and enhancing road presence giving an aggressive and rugged look to the motorcycle with customizable graphics, which in itself is another accessory.

Also Read: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flash sale

A Quickshifter enables clutchless gear shifts, enabling smooth and fast gear transmission during aggressive riding.

The Yamaha MT-03 Touring Pack’s touring seat bag improves the motorcycle’s usability for long trips with additional space, solving storage needs for riders.

A 321cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC inline twin-cylinder engine powers the 2025 MT-03, producing 42 Hp at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed transmission with an Assist & Slipper clutch, reducing clutch lever effort and improving control during downshifts.

Globally the Yamaha MT-03 Touring variant is priced at JYP 760,000 (Rs 4.36 lakh). However, Yamaha has not confirmed the launch of any similar pack in India yet, but it could be offered sometime later.