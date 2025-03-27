India boosts maritime ties with Africa to counter China’s influence

India is set to make a significant stride in strengthening maritime ties with Africa through the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), a joint naval exercise involving warships from 10 African nations. Taking place off the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from April 13 to 18, this initiative highlights India’s growing naval diplomacy. Participants include Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa. The exercise will focus on enhancing interoperability through harbor-based command drills, followed by at-sea operations such as anti-piracy missions, search and rescue exercises, and helicopter deployments. India aims to establish itself as a key regional security partner, countering China’s growing maritime presence, particularly in Djibouti, where China operates its only overseas military base.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar mission will further reinforce India’s maritime engagement. From April 15 to May 8, the INS Sunayna, crewed by sailors from India and nine African and Indian Ocean nations, will conduct joint surveillance within exclusive economic zones (EEZs). The ship will also make port calls in Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the Maldives, serving as a platform for training and maritime security collaboration. This mission exemplifies India’s commitment to regional stability through capacity building and cooperative defense measures, in line with its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) doctrines.

India’s proactive maritime diplomacy is a direct response to China’s increasing presence in Africa through military bases and port infrastructure. By offering joint exercises, coastal radar installations, and defense exports, India positions itself as a credible alternative to China’s influence. The India-Africa Defence Dialogue 2022 further underscored New Delhi’s dedication to supporting Africa’s maritime security through technological collaboration and capacity building. Looking forward, India plans to expand AIKEYME to include West African nations, solidifying its role as a reliable maritime partner and promoting regional stability.