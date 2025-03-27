Indian Army holds tri-service exercise “Prachand Prahar” in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army recently conducted a large-scale Tri-Service Integrated Multi-Domain Warfare Exercise named Prachand Prahar in Arunachal Pradesh from March 25 to 27. The exercise, held under the Eastern Command, demonstrated joint operational capabilities by integrating the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and other branches of the armed forces. It simulated future combat scenarios in the high-altitude terrain, highlighting the military’s preparedness for complex battlefield situations.

Advanced platforms like long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, armed helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and space-based assets were utilized to ensure complete situational awareness. Targets identified through these surveillance systems were rapidly neutralized using fighter jets, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and helicopters. The operations were carried out in a simulated electronically contested environment to reflect modern warfare conditions.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari and Air Marshal Surat Singh oversaw the exercise and commended the personnel for their professionalism. Building on the lessons from Exercise Poorvi Prahar conducted in November 2024, Prachand Prahar expanded the focus to integrated surveillance, command and control, and precision strikes. The drill reinforced India’s commitment to joint military operations, technological advancements, and readiness to address any security threats along its borders.