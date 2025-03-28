3 Pakistani terrorists killed, 3 security personnel martyred in fierce encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Pakistani terrorists were killed and three security forces personnel were martyred in an encounter in the Sufain forest area of Juthana in the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. Four other security personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and one para commando, sustained injuries in the gunfight.

Security forces launched a search operation on March 23 after getting inputs that four to five terrorists were hiding in a densely forested area in Juthana. Since then, a multi-layer combing operation has been ongoing. The Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers are monitoring the operation closely.

Search teams recovered four loaded magazines of M4 carbine, two grenades, a bulletproof jacket, sleeping bags, tracksuits, food packets, and materials for constructing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) near the encounter site.