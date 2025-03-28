Banks in India to remain closed 15 days in April: Full list

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of April. Banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in April 2025. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

April marks the beginning of the new financial year. April 1 is a mandatory holiday across all states for the finalisation of yearly accounts.

In April 2025, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

Bank holiday List:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Banks will remain closed to enable banks to close their yearly accounts and on the occasion of Sarhul – a spring festival celebrated in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

Saturday, April 5, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad and Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

Thursday, April 10, 2025: The day will be observed as Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti and banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Monday, April 14, 2025: It marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe state-specific festivals like Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu.

Friday, April 18, 2025: Good Friday is observed across most major states. Banks will remain closed in all states except Chandigarh, Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

Monday, April 21, 2025: Bank will remain closed for this tribal festival in Tripura.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu.