Know health benefits of chewing cloves and cardamom

Cloves and cardamom are packed with antioxidants, essential oils, and bioactive compounds. These aid digestion, freshen breath, and boost overall well-being. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), cloves contain eugenol, a powerful compound with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, while cardamom is rich in cineole, known for its digestive and respiratory benefits. Regularly chewing these spices can improve oral health, enhance metabolism, and even regulate blood sugar levels.

Health benefits of cloves and cardamom

1. Improves digestion

Cloves and cardamom stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, reducing bloating, acidity, and indigestion. They also help in relieving stomach cramps and nausea.

2. Freshens breath naturally

Both spices contain antibacterial properties that fight oral bacteria, preventing bad breath and improving overall oral hygiene. Clove oil is also used to relieve toothaches.

3. Boosts metabolism

Cloves and cardamom enhance metabolism by promoting better digestion and increasing the body’s ability to break down food efficiently, leading to improved energy levels.

4. Supports respiratory health

Cardamom contains cineole, which acts as an expectorant, clearing congestion and improving lung function. Cloves have antimicrobial properties that help in treating respiratory infections.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Studies published in the Journal of Medicinal Food suggest that compounds in cloves and cardamom help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

6. Acts as a natural pain reliever

Cloves contain eugenol, a natural anaesthetic that helps relieve pain from toothaches, sore throats, and muscle pain. Chewing cloves can provide quick relief from minor aches.

7. Strengthens the immune system

Both spices are rich in antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, which help fight infections, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the body’s natural defence system.

8. Promotes heart health

Cloves and cardamom help reduce bad cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation, supporting heart health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

9. Enhances mood and reduces stress

Cardamom has adaptogenic properties that help in reducing stress and anxiety. The aroma of cardamom and cloves also has a calming effect on the nervous system.