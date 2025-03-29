16 Naxalites Killed in Sukma Encounter, 2 Jawans Injured

Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district neutralized 16 Naxalites in an ongoing encounter in the Kerlapal area on Saturday, according to Bastar Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P. The clash, which began after a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday, also left two jawans with minor injuries. The operation was launched based on specific intelligence about Naxal presence in the region. Security personnel are currently conducting search operations in the encounter site and the surrounding forested area.

Sukma, one of the most Naxal-affected regions in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, has witnessed several violent incidents in the past. On Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Narayanpur district injured a jawan, who was promptly given medical attention. Bastar IG Sundarraj P confirmed that the soldier’s condition stabilized after treatment at a district hospital. The use of IEDs by Naxalites continues to pose a significant threat to security forces operating in the region.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced in Parliament that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026. Citing a 53% reduction in Naxal-related incidents over the past decade, Shah highlighted the government’s efforts in strengthening infrastructure in affected areas. Since 2014, over 11,500 kilometers of highways and 20,000 kilometers of rural roads have been constructed. Additionally, mobile connectivity has expanded with thousands of towers installed, with further expansion ongoing. Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxal influence through both security operations and development initiatives.