PM Modi pledges support to Myanmar as death toll crosses 1,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing, offering condolences and pledging support following a devastating earthquake. Modi stated that India stands in solidarity with Myanmar and announced the dispatch of disaster relief material, humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams under ‘Operation Brahma.’ So far, 15 tonnes of relief supplies have been delivered to the affected areas.

The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Sagaing in central Myanmar, followed by a powerful 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The quake caused widespread destruction, collapsing buildings, damaging infrastructure, and cutting off communication in several areas. Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, experienced significant damage, with bridges destroyed and roads buckled.

The military junta reported at least 1,002 fatalities and nearly 2,400 injuries in Myanmar, with additional deaths confirmed in Bangkok. With communication lines severely disrupted, the actual toll is expected to rise further. Geologists described the quake as the most powerful to hit Myanmar in decades, with tremors felt hundreds of kilometers away, impacting neighboring regions.