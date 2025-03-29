RBI allows banks to hike ATM withdrawal charges to Rs 23

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks in the country to increase charges on ATM cash withdrawals beyond the free monthly usage. The apex banks permitted all banks to hike ATM withdrawal charges beyond the free monthly usage by Rs2 to Rs23 per transaction from May 1.

Customers are eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non- financial transactions) every month from their own bank Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). They are also eligible for free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) from other bank ATMs — three transactions in metro centres and five in non-metro centres.

‘Beyond the free transactions, a customer may be charged a maximum fee of ?23 per transaction. This shall be effective from May 1, 2025,’ the RBI said in a circular.

Currently, banks are allowed to charge Rs21 per transaction, after a customer exhausts the free transaction limit. The RBI further said the instructions shall also apply, mutatis mutandis, to transactions done at cash recycler machines (other than for cash deposit transactions)