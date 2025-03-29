Sensual Songs to Add to Your Sex Playlist

Creating a playlist of sexy songs is essential when getting down and dirty. As per experts, music can have a huge impact on your sex life. Here are some song recommendations that are worth adding to your sex playlist.

1. Unholy By Sam Smith

This song is perfect to get you started. If you are really looking to amp up your foreplay with a more movement, possibly a lap dance, this song needs to be on your list.

2. Earned It By The Weeknd, Fifty Shades Of Grey

Every song by The Weeknd can be on this list, if we’re being real. His husky voice and slow tunes are always great mood setters and this tune perfectly amps the intensity for a steady yet very passionate session with your partner.

3. Feel It By Michelle Morronne

The tune will set in the atmosphere perfectly.

4. Love Language By SZA

It has amazing background beats that are just way too good and will be sure to get your engine running.

5. Candy By Doja Cat

“She is just like candy, she is so sweet”. Well, the lyrics say it all and the rest.

6. Good For You By Selena Gomez

Slow tunes, sexy lyrics are just what is needed to heat it up.

7.Kiss It Better By Rihanna

Another banger that is worth adding to your sex playlist. There ain’t no one like Rihanna when you want to get in the bedroom mood and this song is proof.

8.Uncover By Zara Larsson

Uncover by Zara Larsson is another great addition to your playlist for those romantic moments so you’d be silly not to add it to yours right away.