6 killed, 5 injured in landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Six people have died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted due to landslide near Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Manikaran is at an altitude of 1,829 metres and approximately 40 km from Kullu.

Cars were crushed by the tree branches that fell on them. Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the dead.

Earlier this week, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in four districts of Himachal Pradesh. IMD issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi.