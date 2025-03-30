Chaitra Navratri 2025: Seven Tips for Healthy Fasting

Fasting offers various health benefits, such as eliminating toxins, supporting digestive health, promoting fat burning, and encouraging mindful eating. However, experts emphasize that fasting isn’t just about abstaining from food — it also involves proper hydration and choosing nutritious foods. For those observing the nine-day Navratri fast, maintaining good health is essential.

Dr. Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology at Zandra Healthcare, advises focusing on nutrient-dense foods, especially for individuals with conditions like diabetes. Fruits with a low glycaemic index, such as oranges, bananas, and kiwis, alongside fiber-rich vegetables, help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats and protein. Eating small meals at regular intervals rather than large meals after long gaps is crucial to prevent blood sugar fluctuations. Additionally, moderate consumption of ghee and limited use of rock salt can help maintain a balanced diet.

Monitoring vital health indicators is especially important for those with underlying health conditions. Dr. Narander Singla, Lead Consultant at CK Birla Hospital, recommends tracking blood pressure and heart rate. Any signs of dizziness, nausea, chest pain, or fatigue should prompt immediate medical attention. Staying hydrated by drinking 8-10 glasses of water daily, including herbal teas and coconut water, is beneficial. Avoiding caffeinated beverages helps prevent dehydration. Gentle exercises like short walks, yoga, and stretching also support overall well-being. However, fasting may not be suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, children, teenagers, older adults, and individuals with kidney disorders, acid reflux, or recent surgeries. When in doubt, seeking professional advice is recommended.