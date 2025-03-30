First day of Eid Al Fitr announced in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Oman has announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The authority informed that Monday, March 31, 2025, will mark the first day of Shawwal 1446 AH and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

The moon sighting committee, led by H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Mamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, convened on the evening of Saturday, the 29th of Ramadan. Despite their efforts, no verified crescent moon sightings were reported. Consequently, Sunday will complete the 30 days of Ramadan.

The Ministry extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and all citizens and residents of Oman, praying for continued peace, prosperity, and blessings for the Islamic nation on this auspicious occasion.