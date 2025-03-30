Know warning signs of liver disease

The liver is one of the most vital organs in the human body. Liver is responsible for detoxifying harmful substances, aiding digestion, and regulating metabolism. However, poor lifestyle habits, alcohol consumption, viral infections, and obesity can lead to liver diseases, including fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), liver diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide.

Warning signs of liver disease

Liver disease often progresses gradually, making it essential to be aware of early warning signs.

Persistent fatigue: Do you feel excessively tired all the time despite adequate rest? Your liver function may be on decline.

Loss of appetite: Unexpected decrease in hunger leading to weight loss indicate towards liver issues.

Nausea and vomiting: Frequent feelings of queasiness or vomiting, especially after meals or blood in vomit can be a sign of liver disease.

Abdominal discomfort: Unexplained pain or discomfort in the upper right abdomen is a telltale sign of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Swelling: Noticeable swelling in the abdomen or legs due to fluid retention can be an indicator of trouble with your liver.

Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes indicate liver dysfunction. One must consult an expert in such cases

Dark urine: Urine appearing darker than usual signals potential liver issues.

Altered stool colour: Light-coloured stools indicate possible bile duct obstruction or there can also be frank blood or altered blood

Itchy skin: Persistent itching, particularly without an apparent rash is a sign your liver is acting up.

Easy bruising: Increased tendency to bruise or bleed easily can be due to liver impairment.

Tips for prevention

1. Maintain a healthy weight: This can help in preventing development of fatty liver and can help in maintaining liver health. Make sure you eat healthy foods, sleep well, take less stress and exercise regularly.

2. Get vaccinated: Getting hepatitis A and B vaccines is important for preventing liver disease.

3. Avoid alcohol: The largest contributor to fatty liver disease is regular alcohol consumption. Binge drinking can take a serious toll on liver health. Reduce alcohol consumption to a bare minimum and try avoiding it as much as possible if you want a healthy liver.