PM Modi inaugurates Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur, aiming to enhance advanced eye care facilities in the region. He highlighted the institution’s dedication to public service and its alignment with the vision of RSS leader MS Golwalkar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the upcoming facility’s impact on Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and Central India, emphasizing its contribution to restoring vision through large-scale eye donations.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the RSS’ Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, where he paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Reflecting on the legacy of Hedgewar and Guruji Golwalkar, Modi described the memorial as an inspiration for those committed to national service. The visit was considered significant as it marked Modi’s return to Smruti Mandir as Prime Minister during the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other dignitaries.

PM Modi also paid homage at Deekshabhoomi, the site where Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with thousands of followers in 1956. Following the Nagpur events, Modi will proceed to Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur to launch various development projects worth over ?33,700 crore, spanning sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing.