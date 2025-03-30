PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 33,700 Crore Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to participate in various programs and launch significant development projects. His visit will begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where he will pay homage at Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, the site where Dr. BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an advanced eye care facility. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and a UAV runway facility at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will head to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, to inaugurate and initiate projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore across various sectors, including power, oil and gas, railways, roads, education, and housing. Key projects include the foundation stone laying of NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III, valued at over Rs 9,790 crore, and the dedication of POWERGRID’s Western Region Expansion Scheme transmission projects worth over Rs 560 crore. He will also launch the City Gas Distribution project by Bharat Petroleum and the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline Project by Hindustan Petroleum, spanning 540 km.

In the rail and infrastructure sector, PM Modi will flag off a MEMU train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section and announce the complete electrification of the railway network in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, he will inaugurate the upgradation of the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D to a two-lane highway. On the education front, he will dedicate 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur, which aims to enhance educational monitoring and management.