Powerful earthquake hits Tonga, Tsunami warning issued

Nukualof: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tonga Islands on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported 90 kilometres southeast of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The US Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, cautioning that hazardous waves could affect coastlines within a 300-kilometer (185-mile) radius from the quake’s epicenter. As of now, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom in the South Pacific. The island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania. The country has 171 islands – of which 45 are inhabited. The island nation is in the top 10 of most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

In 2022, Tonga registered 421 earthquakes measuring magnitude 4 or stronger within 300 kilometers of the country.