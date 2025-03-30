Soya Chunks Biryani: A Protein-Packed Delight for a Flavorful Meal

Ingredients:

For Rice:

1.5 cups Basmati rice

3 cups water

Salt (to taste)

1 bay leaf

2-3 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 cardamom pods

For Soya Chunks Preparation:

1 cup soya chunks

3 cups water

Salt (to taste)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

For Biryani:

2 tbsp oil or ghee

1 bay leaf

2-3 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 cardamom pods

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion (thinly sliced)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

2 green chilies (slit)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/4 cup yogurt

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp coriander powder

Salt (to taste)

Fresh coriander leaves and mint leaves (chopped)

Instructions:

Prepare the Rice:

Rinse the basmati rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 20 minutes.

In a pot, boil 3 cups of water with salt, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Add the soaked rice and cook until it is 80% done. Drain and keep it aside.

Prepare the Soya Chunks:

Boil 3 cups of water with salt and turmeric powder.

Add the soya chunks and cook for 8-10 minutes until they are soft.

Drain the water, rinse the chunks with cold water, and squeeze out excess water.

Make the Biryani Base:

Heat oil or ghee in a large pan. Add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cumin seeds.

Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, and sauté until fragrant.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.

Add turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well.

Stir in the yogurt and cook for a few minutes.

Add Soya Chunks:

Add the prepared soya chunks and mix well until they are coated with the masala. Cook for 5-7 minutes.

Layer the Biryani:

In the same pan, spread the soya chunks masala evenly.

Layer the partially cooked rice on top of the soya mixture.

Sprinkle fresh coriander and mint leaves over the rice.

Cover the pan with a tight lid and cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes for the flavors to blend.

Serve:

Gently fluff the biryani and serve hot with raita or salad.

Enjoy your delicious and protein-rich Soya Chunks Biryani!