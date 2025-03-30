This Indian airport hikes user development fee for passengers

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will become more expensive for international travelers . Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved higher and variable user development fees (UDF) for economy and business class passengers. The fess will be effective from April 16.

Recognising that domestic travelers make up 80% of IGIA’s total traffic, AERA has decided to keep the UDF for domestic passengers unchanged at Rs 129 for the fourth control period. Currently, UDF charges remain uniform for both domestic and international travellers. However, with the revised tariff structure, international passengers will now pay significantly higher fees depending on their class of travel.

Under the new fee structure, international economy class passengers will be required to pay Rs 650 for departure and Rs 275 for arrival. For business class travelers, the UDF will be Rs 810 for embarking and Rs 345 for disembarking. In contrast, the domestic UDF remains Rs 129 for departing passengers and Rs 56 for those arriving.

Additionally, landing charges will now vary based on aircraft type, with different rates applied to wide-body and narrow-body planes for both domestic and international segments.

The Delhi International Airport (Dial), which operates IGIA, had proposed a 730% hike in prevailing charges. However, after thorough analysis and regulatory scrutiny, AERA settled on a significantly lower increase of 140%.