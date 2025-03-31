AI drones, tight security deployed in Lucknow for Eid-ul-Fitr safety

Lucknow Police implemented advanced security measures for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations by deploying AI-powered drones to monitor large gatherings at mosques across the city. These drones, equipped with artificial intelligence technology, instantly detect and alert police personnel and the control room of any suspicious activity. In addition to drone surveillance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed that security arrangements included CCTV monitoring and social media tracking to ensure public safety.

Alongside technological surveillance, a significant police presence was maintained at mosques to prevent disturbances. Officers were deployed across key locations, working in tandem with the AI systems for real-time threat detection. DCP Srivastava emphasized the importance of combining advanced technology with traditional law enforcement to ensure a secure environment during the celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari praised the administration’s efforts in facilitating a peaceful Eid celebration. He reiterated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurance that the state prioritizes the safety of all citizens, particularly the Muslim community. Ansari highlighted that the government’s stringent law-and-order measures reflect its commitment to maintaining peace during religious festivals.