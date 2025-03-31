Aluminium production in India surge marginally in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Aluminium production in India reported a marginal increase of 0.9 per cent in the April-February period of FY 2024-25. Aluminium production in India reached 38.36 lakh tonnes (LT). This is a small rise compared to 38.00 LT produced during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, refined copper production saw a 7.1 per cent rise, reaching 4.97 LT in FY 2024-25.

India is among the top 10 producers of refined copper, ranks fourth globally in iron ore production, and is the second-largest aluminium producer in the world.

Iron ore accounts for 70 per cent of the total MCDR mineral production by value, with production reaching 274 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2023-24. Iron ore production has continued to rise in FY 2024-25, growing by 4.4 per cent from 252 MMT in FY 2023-24 to 263 MMT.

Other key minerals also showed strong growth, with manganese ore production rising by 12.8 per cent to 3.4 MMT, and bauxite production increasing by 3.6 percent to 22.7 MMT during the same period. The lead concentrate production grew by 3.5 per cent, reaching 352 thousand tonnes (THT).