Indian Air Force to Join INIOCHOS Exercise in Greece

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in the multinational air exercise INIOCHOS-2025, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force at Greece’s Andravida Air Base from March 31 to April 11. The IAF will deploy Su-30 MKI fighter jets, along with IL-78 and C-17 transport aircraft.

The exercise will involve air and surface assets from 15 countries, simulating modern combat scenarios to enhance tactical skills and strengthen military cooperation. IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh highlighted the opportunity to refine tactics, conduct joint air operations, and exchange operational best practices.

Participating in INIOCHOS-25 will enhance the IAF’s operational readiness and foster stronger international military partnerships. The initiative reflects India’s commitment to global defense collaboration and advancing interoperability with friendly nations.