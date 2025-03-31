Kia launches 2025 Kia EV6 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kia India has officially revealed the price of the new EV6. The Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The new Kia EV6 is available in five colours namely Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte.

The new Kia EV6 features 15 enhancements over its previous model. The front end has been redesigned with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, featuring a new Star Map Graphic Connected DRL with Sequential Indicators and a GT-Line front bumper. The car also gets glossy-finish 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and Star Map LED rear combination lamps.

Inside, the EV6 offers a dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrument cluster and another for infotainment) along with a touch-enabled AC control panel. Kia has introduced a new 3-spoke dual-tone steering wheel. Kia has also used sustainable materials for the seats, and all seats come with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.

Also Read: Vivo launches new smartphone with Military Grade Resistance in India: Price, Specifications

The new Kia EV6 comes with Kia Connect 2.0, offering over 100 connected features. The Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD) allows remote vehicle diagnostics, while over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure 34 ECU controllers are updated remotely, removing the need for service centre visits.

With Digital Key 2.0, featuring Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, drivers can lock, unlock, and start the car using a smartphone, even when it’s in a pocket or bag. This key can also be shared via text message for added convenience.

Other features include a 12.3-inch infotainment & instrument displays, 12-inch augmented reality heads-up display (HUD), Sunroof, and Wireless phone charging. Kia has improved the EV6’s safety with ADAS 2.0, which includes 27 advanced safety features, including five new autonomous technologies:

FCA 2.0 – Junction Turning & Crossing – Helps prevent collisions at intersections

FCA 2.0 – Lane Change Assist – Ensures safe lane changes

FCA 2.0 – Evasive Steering Assist – Helps in emergency situations

LFA 2.0 – Lane Follow Assist – Keeps the car in the correct lane

Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the new EV6 now features an 84-kWh battery, offering a 663 km range (ARAI MIDC Full) on a single charge. It delivers a power output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque.

Kia’s ultra-fast charging technology allows the car to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW fast charger.