Lucknow Officials Crack Down on Illegal Meat Shops During Eid, Navratri

Lucknow civil officials sealed a meat shop near Balaji Temple in Rajajipuram and fined its owner for violating the Uttar Pradesh government’s directive banning meat sales within a 500-metre radius of religious places during Navratri. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) found the shop operating within 100 metres of the temple. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal visited the site and ordered immediate action. LMC officials confiscated the shop’s stock and emphasized strict enforcement of the government’s orders.

The state’s decision to ban meat sales near religious sites during Navratri has faced criticism from opposition leaders. AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the selective nature of the ban, pointing out that liquor shops and non-vegetarian-serving restaurants like KFC and McDonald’s remained operational. He called for a uniform application of the directive, arguing that all establishments within the restricted zones should be treated equally.

The Uttar Pradesh government cited previous orders from 2014 and 2017, reaffirming the prohibition of illegal slaughter and meat sales near religious places. District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners were instructed to enforce the ban through district-level committees. The directive mandates a complete halt on animal slaughter and meat sales until April 6, 2025, aligning with Ram Navami celebrations. Violators face penalties under the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and the Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011.