Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,700

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has risen to over 1,700, with more than 3,400 injured and over 300 people missing, according to the country’s military-led government. The 7.7 magnitude quake struck on Friday, causing extensive damage in regions including the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay. The quake also collapsed several mosques during Friday prayers, killing around 700 worshippers, as reported by the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network. While the military had earlier reported 1,644 deaths, the latest figures indicate further casualties as rescue efforts continue.

The full extent of the destruction remains uncertain due to telecommunications outages and difficult terrain. Six regions are currently under a state of emergency, and humanitarian organizations like the International Rescue Committee are struggling to assess the damage and deliver aid. Some towns near Mandalay reported that up to 80% of buildings were destroyed, and landslides have hindered access to certain villages. Rescue operations are particularly slow due to a lack of heavy machinery, with searchers relying on manual efforts in extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 40°C (104°F).

The earthquake’s impact extended beyond Myanmar, with neighboring Thailand reporting at least 18 deaths and 33 injuries. Many of the fatalities occurred at a construction site in Bangkok where a partially built high-rise collapsed. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors, with reports of faint signs of life detected from under the rubble. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt expressed hope that more survivors would be found, emphasizing the importance of every life saved amidst the ongoing rescue efforts.