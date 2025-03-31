PM Modi to Launch Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train from Katra on April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train on April 19 from Katra, as announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Due to the ongoing renovation at the Jammu railway station, the train will temporarily operate from Katra. Once the renovation is completed, likely by August, the service will shift to its intended starting point in Jammu. The Prime Minister will also visit and inspect the world’s highest rail bridge during his visit.

The specially designed Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train comes equipped with anti-freezing technology to ensure uninterrupted operation in extreme winter conditions. A snow removal train will precede passenger and freight trains, clearing the tracks and maintaining connectivity throughout the year. Additionally, the train’s construction includes anti-vibration seismic devices, providing stability and safety in this earthquake-prone region, which falls under zone-V vulnerability.

Designed to endure temperatures as low as -20°C, the train has advanced heating systems for passenger comfort and operational efficiency. The driver’s cabin features a heated windshield to prevent fogging or freezing, ensuring clear visibility. Plumbing and bio-toilet systems are fitted with heating elements to prevent water from freezing. These adaptations will ensure reliable and comfortable travel for passengers, making the Vande Bharat Express a robust addition to the region’s transportation network.