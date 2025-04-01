AP, Telangana Weather: Intense Heat, Clear Skies on April 1

On April 1, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing hot and sunny weather with no rainfall expected. While most cities will have clear skies, some areas might witness slight cloud cover. Residents are advised to stay cautious in the heat.

In Hyderabad, temperatures will peak at 36°C, with a low of 22°C, and a real feel of 38°C. The day will be marked by clear skies and bright sunshine, so people should stay hydrated and wear light clothing when outdoors.

Visakhapatnam will see a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 26°C, with a real feel of 36°C. Although the weather will remain pleasant, it is still recommended to limit sun exposure, particularly during peak hours.

Warangal can expect a high of 36°C and a low of 23°C, with the temperature feeling like 38°C. Some cloud cover may offer minor relief, but residents should avoid staying outdoors for long periods. Meanwhile, Vijayawada will face the highest temperatures, reaching 38°C with a real feel of 40°C. People are urged to drink plenty of water and remain indoors when possible to stay cool and safe.