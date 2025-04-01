Gujarat Braces for Heatwave as Temperatures Expected to Exceed 40°C on Tuesday

Gujarat is experiencing intense heat as April begins, with temperatures soaring up to 41°C in key cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara. No rainfall or significant cloud cover is expected, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and take necessary precautions.

In Ahmedabad, the temperature is forecasted to reach 41°C with a real feel of 42°C. While partial cloud cover may offer slight relief, the scorching conditions call for protective measures. Surat will experience a maximum temperature of 39°C, posing a high risk of dehydration and heatstroke for those working outdoors. Frequent hydration and breaks are recommended.

Vadodara is also bracing for severe heat, with temperatures hitting 41°C. Wearing hats or carrying umbrellas when outside can offer some protection. Similarly, Rajkot will see temperatures around 39°C with sunny conditions. Residents are urged to limit sun exposure and follow heat safety guidelines to prevent illnesses.