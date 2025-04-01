J-K: Security forces, terrorists clash in Kathua encounter

An encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, with gunfire exchanged late Monday night in the Billawar area. Officials reported that the clash occurred during a search and cordon operation, leading to an ongoing pursuit to track down the terrorists. The area remains under heavy security as the operation progresses, with further updates awaited.

The operation follows intensified efforts by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate terrorist threats in the region. According to DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, the forces remain determined to continue their efforts until all terrorists are neutralized. Some individuals have been detained for questioning, and authorities have heightened security along the international border with the cooperation of alert local residents who provide vital information.

The recent conflict has resulted in casualties, with one jawan losing his life in the ongoing Kathua encounter. Despite the loss, Sharma emphasized that the morale and preparedness of the security personnel remain strong. The encounter comes shortly after Operation ‘Safiyan,’ where four police personnel were killed, two terrorists were neutralized, and war-like supplies were recovered. The security forces remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of the region while the search for terrorists continues.