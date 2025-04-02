Chilean President Boric calls PM Modi a key figure in global politics during India visit

During his visit to India, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a key figure in global geopolitics, highlighting his ability to engage with world leaders across different political spectrums. Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Boric noted that Modi’s diplomatic reach extends from the United States to the European Union, as well as leaders in Latin America, Greece, and Iran. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception in India, emphasizing the transformation the country has undergone since the last Chilean state visit 16 years ago.

President Boric underscored Chile’s desire to strengthen ties with India, stating that his country is globally connected and seeks deeper collaboration in various fields. He highlighted the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation, particularly in cultural exchange and Antarctic research. He also acknowledged India’s strategic autonomy in international relations and expressed Chile’s interest in expanding partnerships with nations across Asia-Pacific, including Japan, Indonesia, and Australia, alongside their existing ties with China, the U.S., and the EU.

As part of his visit from April 1-5, 2025, commemorating 76 years of diplomatic relations, President Boric is accompanied by senior officials, ministers, and business leaders. Apart from New Delhi, he will travel to Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. His visit includes bilateral talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House and meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, who hosted a state banquet in his honor. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met with Boric to discuss further cooperation between the two nations.