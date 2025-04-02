Follow these diet tips to prevent and manage anaemia

Anaemia is a common health condition. It occurs when the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen efficiently. This can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and weakness. Iron deficiency is the most prevalent cause of anaemia, but it can also result from a lack of other essential nutrients like vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin C. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), anaemia affects around 30% of the global population, particularly women and children.

Maintaining a balanced diet with iron-rich foods and essential nutrients can help prevent and manage anaemia. Iron is the key component of haemoglobin, and its absorption is influenced by other vitamins and minerals. Here are 7 diet tips to prevent and manage anaemia.

1. Increase iron-rich foods

Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin. There are two types of iron: heme (found in animal products) and non-heme (found in plant-based foods). Foods high in iron include the following.

a. Lean red meat, chicken, and fish (heme iron)

b. Spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves (non-heme iron)

c. Lentils, chickpeas, and kidney beans

d. Nuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds and cashews

2. Pair iron with vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron from plant sources. Consuming iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources can improve iron absorption. Some great options include the following.

a. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and strawberries

b. Tomatoes and bell peppers

c. Amla (Indian gooseberry) and guava

d. Green leafy vegetables with a squeeze of lemon juice

3. Include vitamin B12 sources

Vitamin B12 is vital for red blood cell production, and its deficiency can lead to pernicious anaemia. Since it is mostly found in animal products, vegetarians and vegans should be mindful of their intake. Sources of vitamin B12 include the following.

a. Eggs and dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt

b. Fortified cereals and plant-based milk alternatives

c. Lean meats and seafood

d. Nutritional yeast

4. Consume folate-rich foods

Folate (vitamin B9) is necessary for red blood cell formation, and a deficiency can cause megaloblastic anaemia. Foods rich in folate include the following.

a. Dark green leafy vegetables like spinach and asparagus

b. Legumes such as lentils and black-eyed peas

c. Avocados and bananas

d. Fortified grains and cereals

5. Avoid excess tea and coffee

Drinking too much tea or coffee with meals can hinder iron absorption due to their tannin content. To maximise iron intake you can include the following options in your diet.

a. Avoid tea and coffee for at least one hour before and after meals

b. Opt for herbal teas like chamomile or ginger tea

c. Drink iron-fortified smoothies instead of caffeinated beverages

6. Add healthy fats for better absorption

Healthy fats help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A and vitamin E, which support red blood cell health. Some good sources include the following.

a. Nuts like almonds and walnuts

b. Seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds

c. Olive oil and coconut oil

d. Fatty fish like salmon

7. Stay hydrated and balance minerals

Proper hydration is necessary for optimal blood circulation and nutrient absorption. Additionally, minerals like copper and zinc help maintain red blood cell function. Ensure to follow these tips to prevent the risk of anaemia and manage anaemia symptoms.

a. Drink at least 8–10 glasses of water per day

b. Include copper-rich foods like whole grains and nuts

c. Consume zinc-rich foods like pumpkin seeds and dairy

A well-balanced diet rich in iron, vitamin B12, folate, and other essential nutrients can help prevent and manage anaemia effectively. Since anaemia can lead to serious health complications if left untreated, it is crucial to follow a nutritious diet alongside medical advice.