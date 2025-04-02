Gujarat firecracker godown blast kills 21, many victims from Madhya Pradesh

The death toll from the firecracker godown explosion in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district has risen to 21. Banaskantha Collector Mihir Pravinkumar Patel confirmed that most of the victims were migrant workers from Dewas and Harda districts in Madhya Pradesh. The identification process has been completed, and their bodies are being transported to their hometowns with assistance from local authorities. Madhya Pradesh Minister Chouhan Nagar Singh, along with senior officials from the state, visited the Deesa Civil Hospital to coordinate relief efforts for the affected families.

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have announced financial compensation for the victims. PM Modi declared an ex-gratia payment of ?2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ?50,000 for the injured. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged ?2 lakh for each deceased worker’s family and ?50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced ?4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and ?50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. The explosion occurred around 9:45 AM on Tuesday, leading to the collapse of the godown and trapping several workers inside.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana confirmed that a case has been registered to determine the cause of the explosion and identify any lapses in safety regulations. The Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have assured strict action against those responsible. Local administration teams from both states are working together to ensure proper relief measures, while officials continue to assess the damage caused by the blast.